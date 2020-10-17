Delhi

Teen arrested for hitting man with bat

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly hitting a man with a bat following a quarrel over playing cricket in south-east Delhi's Abu Fazal, the police said on Friday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said the accused has been identified as Bilal from Abul Fazal Enclave-I. On Thursday, the police got information that a man named Arslam was admitted to Al-Shifa Hospital after getting injured during a quarrel. On reaching the hospital, they were told the incident happened when the victim was loading water bottles on his cart. Arslam had asked three boys, including Bilal, to spot their game as he was working on the lane. But, they continued and later Bilal hit him.

