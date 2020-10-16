Teen apprehended for proxy exam writing

He was lured with coaching fee waiver

A teenager has been apprehended for allegedly trying to appear in a Jamia Millia Islamia University entrance examination in place of another candidate, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said that a complaint was received from university official stating that the boy, who tried to appear in the entrance exam for B.Voc (Solar Energy) course on Wednesday in place of the original candidate, was wearing a mask and might have thought that the invigilator will not check.

Asked to remove mask

“He was asked to remove the mask and it was found that the photo on the admit card did not match the photo on the Aadhaar card of the candidate. The invigilator informed the superintendent who in turn informed the Controller of Examination after which the police were approached,” he said.

The police said that the minor, however, claimed that he didn’t know the whereabouts of the actual candidate.

The police said that the minor attends coaching classes in Joga Bai Extension and a month ago, he met Shahnawaj at the coaching centre and was asked to appear in the entrance exam in place of another candidate on the assurance of waiving his coaching fees.

Shahnawaj then took the boy to Sajid, the owner of the coaching class. Sajid told the boy that the real candidate was unable to come to Delhi from Jharkhand because his ticket was not confirmed.

The original admit card and Aadhaar card of the actual candidate have been recovered from the accused and a case on charges of cheating and common intention has been registered. The police are looking for the accused, who are absconding, the officer said.