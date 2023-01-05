Technology not only about economic growth: Nadella

January 05, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

By design, any technology that does not have a social impact that is ultimately good is not worth it, said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday.

Speaking at Microsoft’s Tech for Good and Education showcase, which highlighted the impact of technology in the areas of philanthropic work and education, Mr. Nadella focused on the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology.

During a walk-through, interacting with professionals, teachers and students who are creating an impact in society by leveraging various Microsoft programmes, initiatives and tools, he said it was inspiring to see the tech major’s mission in action.

“Our mission is not only about technology for economic growth but we have to see if it is sustainable, trustworthy, and protects fundamental rights. People are using AI (artificial intelligence) to create more inclusion which is fantastic,” Mr. Nadella said, adding that ultimately, technology and AI will create displacement.

“The question is can we train people for new jobs that are being created and recognise quickly these new jobs that are emerging.”

The Microsoft CEO said the company is “very committed to India” and investing in Make in India in the form of human capital. “We need to ask what else is India making with all of our technology. Societal outcomes are never about one institution or one organisation alone, but a collective effort to transform community and society.”

Among the projects showcased was “Bloombox”, by students of National Public School, Koramangala, which seeks to bridge the communication gap with the hearing-impaired through a tech solution that facilitates voice-to-sign language and sign language-to-voice interactions. Another innovation was “Project VICT”, which empowers children with visual impairment through inclusive education.

Mr. Nadella also interacted with Mrunal Ganjale, a government primary school teacher and a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert who has been advocating the use technology in classrooms, and Manjusha Marar, who deliberated on the CyberShikshaa programme launched by Microsoft India and the Data Security Council of India in 2018 for skilling female STEM graduates from tier II and III towns in the field of cybersecurity.