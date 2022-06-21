Technical glitch delays services on Metro Yellow Line by an hour

Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Jahangirpuri section were affected: DMRC

Services on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were delayed on Tuesday after there was a technical issue with the overhead equipment (OHE), officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had informed commuters about the delay due to the glitch through a tweet. The Yellow Line connects Delhi’s Samaypur Badli metro station to Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre.

The delay remained for nearly an hour from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., after which normal services were resumed.

The DMRC, in a statement, said, “Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Jahangirpuri section of the Yellow Line were affected from 12.55 p.m. to 2 p.m. today due to a minor fault in OHE at Adarsh Nagar station on the Up line (going towards Samaypur Badli). During the affected period, short loop service was provided between Vishwavidyalaya to HUDA City Centre”.