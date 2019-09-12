Techie’s death: SP accuses U.P. govt. of ‘traffic terrorism’

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a techie allegedly after an altercation with traffic police over suspected violation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that it end the “harassment” of people by rejecting the “repressive rules” like other States.

“It is very saddening that due to traffic terrorism of the BJP government, in Noida a software engineer died due to heart attack during vehicle checking. I express my condolences for the grieved family,” Mr. Akhilesh said in a tweet.

BJP-ruled Gujarat has rejected the repressive rules, U.P. government should also stop harassment in the State,” he added.

A Noida resident had alleged that his 35-year-old son died of heart attack at a hospital after an altercation with the traffic police over a suspected violation.

The Noida police said the incident took place on September 8 evening in Ghaziabad and the traffic police personnel involved were from that district.

The deceased worked at a software company. The man, a diabetic, was in his car with his elderly parents when the traffic policemen intercepted him for checking near the CISF Cut, according to officials.

The 65-year-old father of the deceased had alleged “misbehaviour by the traffic police” in the name of checking under the “stricter new Motor Vehicles Act”.

“It wasn’t a case of rash driving or anything. There were two elderly people in the car, yet they hit the car with batons... This is no way of checking. I don’t think there is any rule that allows it,” the father had said.

“The man in the white uniform who had come for inspection did not appear someone of a very high rank or someone authorised to check all these things,” a video clip purportedly shows him saying.

Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna had, however, said, “After inquiry it came to light that the deceased was prima facie diabetic and he died due to heart attack.”