Techie held for posting nude photos of women on Instagram

A 33-year-old engineering graduate was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation Unit (IFSO) for allegedly creating fake Instagram accounts of women and posting their nude images on these accounts, the police officers said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Sharma, a resident of Noida who holds a B.Tech. degree in mechanical engineering. He was arrested on February 25.

According to the police, the accused posed as an editor of a Russian magazine and duped them into sharing their nude photos with him without showing their faces. He then posted some of these photos on Instagram and shared these images with the relatives of the victim, including minors. Sharma threatened to make more explicit photos of the victim public, unless they shared more obscene photos of themselves privately with him, thus trapping them in a vicious cycle.

The case came to light after a woman lodged a complaint with police about someone creating a fake Instagram account and posting her nude pictures on it. The complainant further alleged that the creator of this fake profile had also threatened her with sharing more of her explicit pictures, officials said.

DCP(IFSO) K. P. S Malhotra said that they tracked down the IP address of the Instagram account which led them to a broadband service of a house in Noida and eventually to the accused.

On interrogation, the accused claimed that he had no involvement in the crime and that his Wifi network was hacked, regarding which he claimed to have already registered a complaint. Sources said that many more obscene images of other women, who were targeted by him, were recovered from his device, including that of the immediate victim.