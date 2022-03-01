Techie held for posting explicit photos of women

March 01, 2022 01:59 IST

The accused, an engineer, used to threaten victims into sharing their photos

A 33-year-old engineering graduate was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation Unit (IFSO) for allegedly creating fake Instagram accounts of women and posting their explicit images on these accounts, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Sharma, a resident of Noida who holds a BTech degree in mechanical engineering. He was arrested on February 25.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the accused posed as an editor of a Russian magazine and duped women into sharing their explicit photos with him without showing their faces. He then posted some of those photos on Instagram and shared them with the relatives of the victims, including minors. Sharma threatened to make more obscene photos of the victims public, unless they shared more obscene photos of themselves privately with him, thus trapping them in a vicious cycle.

The case came to light after a woman lodged a complaint with police about someone creating a fake Instagram account, posting her obscene pictures on it and threatening to share more of her explicit pictures.

DCP (IFSO) K.P.S Malhotra said they tracked down the IP address of the Instagram account, which led them to a broadband service of a house in Noida and eventually to the accused.

On interrogation, the accused claimed that he had no involvement in the crime and that his WiFi network was hacked, regarding which he had already registered a complaint. Sources said that many more obscene images of other women, who were targeted by him, were recovered from his device, including that of the complainant.