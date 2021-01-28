Tear gas allegedly killed two horses during tractor parade

Two horses belonging to the Nihang Sikhs group died allegedly after being teargassed during the clash between security agencies and protesting farmers during tractor parade on Tuesday.
Raja Raj Singh, Nihang Sikh leader, said that the two horses were named Mor and Gehna aged five and seven respectively and belonged to two different groups of Nihangs. While Mor died on the spot, Gehna died later in the night.
Mr. Singh said during the clash with security agencies, they had broken barricades and simultaneously, the police was throwing teargas shells in their direction. “Mor couldn’t handle and died on the spot at Karnal bypass but Gehna was in pain. It was taken to a gurdwara nearby where it stayed for a few hours in pain and died later,” he said, adding that they couldn’t find a doctor in a situation they were in.
The horses, which have attained “martyrdom”, were buried at a barren land in Narela on Wednesday, they said. “Everyone is in mourning today [Wednesday]. Food wasn’t cooked and horses were also not fed the way they usually are,” said Gursimran Singh, another member of the group.
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old boy, Manpreet Singh Khalsa, sustained injuries in his legs when a tear gas shell was thrown in his direction by security personnel. He fell unconscious and the barbed wires got stuck in his legs and pierced his skin. He received multiple stitches in both his legs
