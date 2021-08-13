Delhi

Teams to request people to sing National Anthem

The New Delhi Municipal Council has deployed six groups, each consisting of a boy and a girl, at six different prominent locations in the NDMC area from August 11 to 15, to motivate people to sing and upload the National Anthem through mobile phones.

“These groups would carry a smartphone each who would motivate visitors to sing and upload the anthem in their own device or through the smartphone of the deputed person. Citizens will sing the National Anthem and upload the video to a link. All videos will be merged and shown on August 15,” an official statement said.

The teams would be deputed at Central Park, Janpath, Palika Kendra of Connaught Place, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar Market, Dilli Haat.


