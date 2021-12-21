Teachers’ University receives Cabinet nod

NEW DELHI

21 December 2021

‘University will prepare quality teachers’

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to establish the Delhi Teachers’ University that will offer four-year integrated teacher education programmes like BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd from the academic session of 2022-23 to help develop a new generation of teachers.

Before Vidhan Sabha

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi Teachers’ University Bill 2021 will be placed before the Vidhan Sabha in the coming session and it will be a public university dedicated to preparing quality teachers for the city across different school stages.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the campus will be set up at Bakkarwala village and that students will be attached to the Delhi Government schools for the entire duration of their course to get hands-on experience with strong emphasis on action-research.

World-class teaching

“The Delhi Teachers’ University will be a centre for excellence in teacher preparation in the areas of education studies, leadership and policy. It will engage in world-class teaching and research in emerging areas of teacher education to achieve excellence in school education through national and international collaborations,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that it will work towards bridging the gap between practice, research and policy in teacher preparation while constantly engaging with the dynamic concept and realities of quality education in the city of Delhi.