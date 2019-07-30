Teachers start campaign against CCS rules

Several teachers from universities across the country have started an online signature campaign to show solidarity with the 48 teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University who may face disciplinary action as they have been pulled up by the institution’s administration on the basis of Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules.

The JNU teachers had participated in a protest in July 2018 against the universities “anti-teaching-learning policies”. Theysaid the attempt to impose CCS rules have wider implications for all college and university teachers and they oppose it being made applicable to universities. The rules can have the effect of putting a blanket ban on freedom of speech, in research papers and articles, and in public life, they alleged.

“Indian academics will not be able to engage in any critiques of government policy and also not fulfil professional duties freely — editorships and membership of editorial boards of reputed journals are a matter of prestige in many disciplines, but teachers will not be allowed to accept them without prior sanction,” the academics said.