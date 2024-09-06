Teachers should be paid more than IAS officers, says Sisodia at MCD event

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while addressing an event organised to celebrate Teachers’ Day, said a teacher’s salary should be more than that of an IAS officer’s if India wants to evolve into a developed country by 2047 on Thursday.

Mr. Sisodia had been invited to the ‘Shikshah Samman Samaroh’ event, which was organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in the capacity of a chief guest.

At the event, the AAP leader spoke about the vision of an ideal India 100 years after Independence. “Today, there is a lot of talk about the India of 2047. The teachers here today, and the children you teach are important for that vision. The India of 2047 depends on these children, but even policy makers have to do something for them,” he said.

He also spoke about his time spent in Tihar Jail while under arrest in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, and said he had utilised that time to learn about education systems of different countries.

The BJP’s Delhi unit objected to the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s presence at the event, saying only a high-ranking dignitary traditionally chairs such events, such as the Education Minister or the Mayor.

“Manish Sisodia is an AAP leader and is not longer in the Cabinet. This is the first time in 47 years, since 1977, that the MCD’s Teachers’ Day celebration is being misused for political purposes in such a manner,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Mr. Sisodia was the Education Minister until he resigned after his arrest in February last year.

