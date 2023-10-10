Teachers protest over late pay, other issues; MCD assures action

October 10, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

Several teachers of primary schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held a protest outside the Civic Centre on Monday, demanding a resolution to their problems and seeking a meeting with Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

Among the demands raised were timely payment of salaries and pending pensions; adequate stationery for schools; recruitment of cleaning staff, security guards and data entry operators; reservation for disabled teachers in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions; and the implementation of the teachers’ charter in all MCD zones, among others.

The teachers, who were part of the union Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam (SNMNN), called off the protest a few hours after Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh met them. They have been promised a meeting with Ms. Atishi to discuss their demands and find solutions for the same within the week.

Kuldeep Singh Khatri, a senior SNMNN member, said, “Many of us were harassed by the civic body for taking part in the protest. Many were even reprimanded today.”

LoP slams AAP

Mr. Singh, who joined the protesters for some time, said the ruling AAP is responsible for “a 40% fall in the enrolment of students”, which indicates the continuous decline in the quality of education in MCD schools.

He added, “Over 25% of teacher positions and 30% principal positions are vacant in these schools.”

In a jibe at Ms. Atishi’s surprise visit to an MCD last week, the LoP in the MCD also said that the civic body should first ensure basic facilities including sanitation workers and adequate rooms to accommodate students, before conducting any inspection.