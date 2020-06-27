Teachers on duty are COVID-19 warriors: HC

The High Court on Friday observed that teachers carrying out their duty during the virus outbreak can be equated to COVID-19 warriors, while lamenting that North Corporation schoolteachers have not received their salaries since March.

The court converted a plea by Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh on non-payment of salaries into a “suo moto petition”. “Teachers belong to one of the noble professions and as they are made to do COVID-19 duty also, they can be equated to COVID-19 warriors,” the Bench said.

During the previous hearing, the HC had asked the civic body to pay arrears to the teachers. The court had remarked that teachers cannot be made to run pillar to post only to demand their lawful dues.

The North body said that various categories of employees had not been paid as the Delhi government had not released funds.

The association of teachers, in its plea, contested a June 9 order of the High Court, dismissing their plea seeking directions to the North body to release their salaries that have not been paid since the lockdown began.

The High Court then declined to entertain their petition on the ground that it being a service matter, the remedy lies before the Central Administrative Tribunal.