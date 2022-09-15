Teachers, journalists injured during scuffle in Delhi govt. school

ADVERTISEMENT

Two media persons and a teacher received minor injuries during a scuffle that took place over shooting a news report in a school run by the Delhi government in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said on Wednesday. Two FIRs have been registered against both the parties.

A PCR call was received from a media person at Bhajanpura police station at 1.40 p.m. on Tuesday about the incident.

Destroyed video cameras

The police said that the senior correspondent of a media channel along with his staff, an assistant and a cameraman, had reached the school at around 1 p.m. to cover a ground report. The journalist claimed that as they were shooting, some teachers objected and snatched their video camera and damaged it. In the process, the recorded footage was destroyed, the police said.

The police said that two FIRs have been registered on the complaint of both the parties and their medico-legal cases have been prepared, the police said, adding an investigation is under way.

According to the journalist’s complaint, a case has been registered under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 426 (mischief), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, the police said.

Meanwhile, another case has been registered under Sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 447 (criminal trespass) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC on the complaint of the school teacher.The investigation in both the cases is in progress, the police said.