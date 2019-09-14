Teachers’ front ups the ante onnon-release ofcollege funds

Several teachers of Delhi University under the banner National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) held a protest demonstration in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday to draw attention to issues faced by the 28 colleges governed by the Delhi government due to non-release of funds.

In a statement, the group said that instead of improving the status of higher education, the government is neglecting it.

“Many of these colleges are in immediate need of repair and renovations that require support from the Delhi government. Besides this, the enhanced requirement of teaching and non-teaching posts on account of introduction of the OBC quota, EWS quota and for the CBCS system also need attention,” the group said

Due to lack of financial support, salaries and arrears of employees have not been paid in these colleges, affecting the standard of education. It also attacked the stoppage of funds over the formation of the governing body, alleging that it was an attempt to induct “politically motivated” members to the body. These members, the NDTF said had functioned in an arbitrary manner, violating various established practices.

“This government boasts of reforms in the school education and is ruining higher education. Government must immediately release the grant to 12 fully funded colleges and sanction EWS teaching posts as well,” said Rasal Singh, member of the academic council.