Teachers’ body calls CUET ‘death knell’ for critical thinking

July 27, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Federation of Central Universities’ Teachers’ Association (FEDCUTA) has called the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) a “death knell for critical thinking in India” and sought its immediate withdrawal.

At a convention titled ‘The Crisis of Higher Education in India’ at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, the teachers’ body passed a resolution that universities be allowed to determine their admission process independently or in cooperation with each other.

The body also passed a resolution for the rollback of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, noting that it has “pushed the Indian education system in a retrograde direction”.

The CUET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes in universities.

In a statement, FEDCUTA said, the CUET “devalues school education, promotes coaching culture, filters out the marginalised sections, adversely affects the gender ratio and regional diversity of the student population”.

It also said, “The NEP 2020, which is an amalgamation of neo-liberalism with authoritarian populism, is only aimed at turning places of learning and teaching into factories that will only create vulnerable workforce for the corporate capital. And hence a total roll-back of NEP is being unanimously demanded.”

The association added that political control over the appointment of vice-chancellors, in whom excessive powers are vested, is inimical to the very idea of the autonomy of universities and must be immediately stopped. “Along with democratisation of their governance structures, a new system of selection and appointment of vice-chancellors must be put in place that does not compromise the autonomy of the Universities,” it added.

The teachers’ body resolved to participate in the national protest against the NEP 2020, being organised jointly by the Joint Forum for Movement on Education (JFME) and the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO) on September 13, to take its resolutions forward.

