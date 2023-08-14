Teachers’ bodies unite to take on RSS-backed outfit for DUTA poll

August 14, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

Taking a cue from the coalition of 26 Opposition parties — Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next year’s general election, several teachers’ associations and individuals at Delhi University have come together under the banner of the Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance (D.U.T.A.).

The D.U.T.A. aims to take on the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), in the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) elections on September 27, where nearly 10,000 Delhi University teachers will elect the leadership of their collective.

Aditya Narayan Misra, of the AAP-affiliated Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA), has been announced as the D.U.T.A. candidate for the post of DUTA president.

“We are here to safeguard the dignity and security of all teachers. We are here to defend full public funding and build public opinion against privatisation and other sinister designs of NEP, 2020,” a statement by the D.U.T.A. read.

“We are committed towards the absorption of all existing ad hoc teachers and the reinstatement of those displaced during the last two years,” it added. It also said that the NDTF-led DUTA was silent in the face of the displacement of hundreds of ad hoc teachers. The NDTF has nominated the current DUTA chief, A.K. Bhagi, as its presidential candidate.