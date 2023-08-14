HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teachers’ bodies unite to take on RSS-backed outfit for DUTA poll

August 14, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Over 10,000 DU teachers will vote in the election scheduled on September 27.

Over 10,000 DU teachers will vote in the election scheduled on September 27. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Taking a cue from the coalition of 26 Opposition parties — Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next year’s general election, several teachers’ associations and individuals at Delhi University have come together under the banner of the Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance (D.U.T.A.).

The D.U.T.A. aims to take on the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), in the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) elections on September 27, where nearly 10,000 Delhi University teachers will elect the leadership of their collective.

Aditya Narayan Misra, of the AAP-affiliated Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA), has been announced as the D.U.T.A. candidate for the post of DUTA president.

“We are here to safeguard the dignity and security of all teachers. We are here to defend full public funding and build public opinion against privatisation and other sinister designs of NEP, 2020,” a statement by the D.U.T.A. read.

“We are committed towards the absorption of all existing ad hoc teachers and the reinstatement of those displaced during the last two years,” it added. It also said that the NDTF-led DUTA was silent in the face of the displacement of hundreds of ad hoc teachers. The NDTF has nominated the current DUTA chief, A.K. Bhagi, as its presidential candidate.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.