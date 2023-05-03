Teachers’ bodies to DU V-C: interviews unfair, absorb ad hoc faculty

May 03, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Several teachers’ associations at Delhi University on Tuesday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, levelling allegations of “politically motivated nepotism and unfair interview process” in the selection of candidates for permanent teaching positions, and demanded an investigation.

The letter comes in the backdrop of the alleged suicide of Samarveer, 33, an ad hoc assistant professor at Hindu College, who was among the faculty members removed from their job this year.

Even as DU is holding interviews for permanent teaching positions after almost 10 years, many teachers have alleged that nearly 80% of ad hoc teachers in most colleges — including Hansraj, Ramjas and Laxmibai — get displaced.

The letter demanded that “all teachers working in ad hoc and temporary capacity must be absorbed” against open vacant positions in other colleges “and no college principal or administration should be allowed to play with their lives and livelihoods”.

Signatories to letter

The signatories to the letter include teachers affiliated to various organisations, a former Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president and a DU Academic Council member.

“Mr. Singh’s duty as the academic and administrative head of the university to ensure justice to those who are teaching and contributing tirelessly to the growth of the institutions despite the abject conditions under which they are working,” they added.

‘Candidates humiliated’

“Teachers have been demanding the absorption of ad hoc teachers through a one-time UGC [University Grants Commission] regulation and were hoping that in the current round of interviews, justice would finally be done. However, Candidates have been humiliated during the interview process, mocked and have been asked questions which have no relevance to their academic discipline,” the letter said.

It added that in some cases, the same experts were repeatedly named to selection committees, raising questions about the intent. “These issues must be thoroughly investigated and action must be taken against the culpable. Students across colleges have been protesting against the displacement of some of the best teachers and this unrest is bound to spread if this mass displacement continues.”

‘No transparency’

Addressing a press conference on the issue, Nandita Narain, president of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said the change in the UGC regulations giving 100% weightage to interviews, unlike in the past when teachers were given points for teaching experience and academic record, points to the intention to give selection committees full power to orchestrate displacements and work in the interest of the ruling political establishment.

“The recruitment for permanent posts has turned into a political process and not an academic process. There is no transparency. The current leadership of DUTA is also not being able to intervene as they will be going against the political establishment that they belong to.” she added.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.