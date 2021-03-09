Teachers ask CM to rescind order merging DU college with AUD

‘Govt. took decision without consulting stakeholders’

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday wrote to the city government, demanding immediate rescindment of its orders to merge the university’s College of Arts with Ambedkar University Delhi.

It stated that the merger was in violation of statutory provisions of DU.

Stating that the Delhi government had not been disbursing salaries of employees in the 12 colleges funded by it, the letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read: “The Delhi government has a woeful track record of not being able to maintain higher education institutions that are currently under its governance. This has been visible in the context of the 12 DU colleges that are 100% funded by the government.”

DUTA chief Rajib Ray said: “The Delhi government has not consulted the stakeholders — UGC, DU and College of Arts — before making unilateral decisions. De-affiliation from DU and merger with AUD will have serious implications in service conditions of the workers. The proposals of de-affiliation and merger ought to have been first discussed in both the Academic Council and Executive Council of DU.”

The teachers’ body urged the CM to not “subvert the democratic functioning of institutions of DU”.