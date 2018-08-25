Teacher sexually assaults minor, held

more-in

A 55-year-old schoolteacher was arrested on Friday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student, the police said on Saturday.

The boy had been taking tuitions from the accused, they said. The incident was reported in north-west Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

The entire incident was filmed by another student.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan confirmed the arrest and said that the accused is a Sanskrit teacher in a school in Burari.

NGO shared video

The police said that the incident came to light after an NGO got the video and posted it on social media.

A senior police officer said that the victim was weak in Sanskrit and his friend had suggested that he should take classes from the accused to improve himself. “The victim went to the teacher along with his friend and he was sexually assaulted by the accused. The incident was filmed by the victim’s friend who pretended to be away at the time,” the officer said, adding that the friend’s role is not clear yet.

The video was later sent to a local NGO, which uploaded it on the social media. The police are deliberating on taking action against the NGO for making the video available in the public domain.

Blackmail claims

Meanwhile, the accused alleged that the NGO had been blackmailing him with the video. The police are verifying his claims.

Locals protested outside the school demanding strict action against the accused.

The police are trying to find out if the accused had sexually assaulted any other student earlier.

A case under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been filed.