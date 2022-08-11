Teacher dies in accident on Akshardham flyover

The Akshardham flyover sees heavy traffic movement, especially during morning hours. | Photo Credit: File photo

August 11, 2022 02:02 IST

He fell off a two-wheeler and came under the wheels of a school bus

A 54-year-old schoolteacher riding a scooty was killed in an accident involving a school bus on the Akshardham flyover on Wednesday morning.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said an FIR under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the driver of the school bus, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mamura in Noida, has been apprehended.

The accident happened on the flyover near the Akshardham metro station (towards the Noida side) around 7.45 a.m., said the officer. Around 8.30 a.m., the police received a call at Shakarpur police station regarding the accident.

On reaching the spot, they found the body of Devdutt Sharma, a resident of Krishna Nagar, with severe head injuries, and a damaged scooty.

The spot was inspected by the crime team and the body was shifted to the mortuary at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in Trilokpuri.

The police said Devdutt was a physical education teacher at a private school in New Friends Colony.

A busy road

Devdutt’s family resides in Krishna Nagar. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. Waiting outside the mortuary, his son Pranut, 31, who works as an advocate at the Delhi High Court, said they received the information about the accident around 10 a.m.

He said the flyover sees heavy traffic movement in the morning. “I would often tell my father to drive carefully, especially on the Akshardham flyover,” said Mr. Pranaut, adding that his father was a responsible rider.

Mr. Pranut said his father started working as a teacher at National Public School 35 years ago. “Every morning, he would leave early for the school and we would get to meet and talk only in the evenings,” he said.

The son described Devdutt as a simple man whose immediate goal was to get his son married. “Any delay in his salary troubled him but like every father, he kept his worries to himself,” Mr. Pranut said.

A police officer said according to the initial enquiry, Devdutt was trying to overtake the school bus and in the process, he lost the balance of his scooty and fell on the road. His head got crushed under one of the tyres of the bus. The bus had school students on board and none of them were injured in the accident, said the police.