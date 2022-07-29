Delhi

Teacher assaults minor for not taking test, arrested

Staff Reporter New Delhi July 29, 2022 21:52 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:52 IST

A teacher of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old student for not taking a math test, the police said.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said information was received on Wednesday from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that a boy had been admitted after he was assaulted by his teacher. The boy had swelling on his left arm and palm and was discharged after treatment.

A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Madhu Vihar police station.

