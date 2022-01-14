Teacher arrested for using impersonator for DSSSB examination

NEW DELHI

14 January 2022 01:35 IST

The Delhi police have arrested a primary school teacher who used an impersonator for DSSSB written examination held for the job of schoolteacher, officers said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said the accused has been identified as Ravi Dabas, 38, a resident of Kanjhawala.

According to the police, a complaint was received regarding impersonation in examination conducted for selection of assistant primary teacher and MCD school teacher, stating that despite of all security measures, many candidates managed to make other persons appear in the exam in their place.

The police said during investigation, records were collected from Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and Assistant Director, Education, and it was found that one Ravi Dabas was selected for the post of MCD primary teacher and had joined the job on October 22, 2019 at SDMC primary school in Feroz Shah Kotla.

Police said that video recording of the examination centre was analysed and Dabas could not be found at the entry point of the centre or in the examination hall, the officer said.

DSSSB had made provisions that all appearing candidates had to put their thumb impression on the second copy of the admit card, which was preserved by board, the police said. Specimen thumb impression of Dabas and questioned thumb impression of appearing candidate taken on the admit card by the invigilator at the examination centre were sent to finger print bureau for comparison and it was revealed that they were not identical, Mr. Deo said.