Tea seller posing as IPS officer held

December 20, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Monday arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior for allegedly duping over 50 people by posing an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

An officer said the accused, Vikas Gautam, is a Class VIII dropout who used to work at a tea stall near a UPSC coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar.

According to a police statement, he had created a fake identity of Vikas Yadav, a 2020-batch IPS officer, on social media. “The accused has cheated more than 50 persons of more than ₹14 lakh. He also used his fake identity to get work done in different departments in lieu of monetary favours,” it said, adding that most of the victims were women.

Based on a complaint by a female doctor from Mangolpuri’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, a case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered against Gautam on Saturday at the Cyber Police Station, Outer District.

“The complainant alleged that a person with a fake ID ‘IPS Vikas Yadav’ on Instagram and Facebook became friends with her and had asked her to deposit ₹25,000 by PhonePe saying that he needed the money for his mother’s treatment,” the statement read.

A team led by SHO Sandeep Panwar traced the accused to Gwalior and apprehended him along with his mobile phone, in which social media and email accounts with the name of IPS Vikas Yadav were found logged in. Gautam has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram.

A senior officer said that the accused used to talk to UPSC aspirants and selected candidates when they came to the Mukherjee Nagar institute. “In the 2020 examination results, the accused found a man named Vikas who secured 460th rank, and then changed his own social media profiles to Vikas Yadav and shared the 2020 list on social media announcing his selection,” said the officer, adding that Gautam began by posing as a trainee officer on phone with some police stations to try his luck.

“Once he got the confidence, he started taking money from people promising to get their work done, like getting FIRs registered at a police station in exchange of money, get train bookings confirmed by IRCTC, etc. So far, he has received ₹2 lakh through online modes and the rest in cash,” the officer said, adding that no money has been recovered from Gautam yet.

“He hired cars with red beacons and bouncers, and had travelled several places posing as a cop. He also invested some money to start a dhaba (roadside eatery) in Gwalior.”

The officer said three more duped women have been identified and the police is inquiring their cases. The real Vikas Yadav, too, had earlier filed a complaint at Jyoti Nagar police station, after he found social media profiles with his name and UPSE examination rank. Officials at the station could not be reached for a comment.