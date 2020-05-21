‘Taxis not allowed to access NCR towns’

New Delhi

21 May 2020 00:22 IST

Taxis have been allowed to operate in the Capital but aren’t being allowed to access satellite NCR towns such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association has complained to the Chief Ministers of the three States.

The issue is affecting residents of these towns employed in other States and vice versa. It is also affecting the business of taxi operators and drivers who want to get back on their feet after over 50 days without work, the association’s president Sanjay Samrat wrote.

“Our vehicles are stopped at State borders. We have sought intervention of the three CMs,” Mr. Samrat said.

