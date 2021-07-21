Taxi operators complain of late fee charge

New Delhi

21 July 2021 00:25 IST

City taxi operators on Tuesday alleged they were being charged late fees at Transport offices in spite of the Central government orders directing the contrary.

The Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters & Tour Operators Association called on Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra over the issue in addition to other problems they were facing.

“Our businesses have been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are being charged substantial amounts as late fee for one thing or another despite the Central government orders that no such fee is to be charged till September this year,” association president Sanjay Samrat alleged.

Mr. Samrat said the association also apprised the Transport Commissioner about issues related to the renewal of All India permits and problems related to speed governors being faced by owners of foreign vehicles.