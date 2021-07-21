Delhi

Taxi operators complain of late fee charge

City taxi operators on Tuesday alleged they were being charged late fees at Transport offices in spite of the Central government orders directing the contrary.

The Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters & Tour Operators Association called on Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra over the issue in addition to other problems they were facing.

“Our businesses have been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are being charged substantial amounts as late fee for one thing or another despite the Central government orders that no such fee is to be charged till September this year,” association president Sanjay Samrat alleged.

Mr. Samrat said the association also apprised the Transport Commissioner about issues related to the renewal of All India permits and problems related to speed governors being faced by owners of foreign vehicles.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 12:25:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/taxi-operators-complain-of-late-fee-charge/article35435491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY