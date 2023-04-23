Tax reduced, pre-poll promise fulfilled: Delhi Mayor

April 23, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls last December has been fulfilled, as the civic body has reduced the tax on residential and commercial properties.

At a press conference, Ms. Oberoi said the civic body has implemented the recommendations of the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC-5) on property taxes, with effect from April 1.

“The use factor for rented commercial properties has been reduced from 2% to 1.25%. The use factor of banquet halls, private sector, PGs and hostels has been reduced by 50%,” she added.

The report recommended a reduction in payable property tax for traders and few other categories of taxpayers, such as those holding vacant plot or those running paying guest accommodation.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said this will bring huge relief for traders and make up for the losses caused by the pandemic. “This is a significant step towards fulfilling the [MCD poll] promises made by the AAP government to support the people of Delhi,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is surprising to see AAP leaders trying to falsely take credit for implementation of MVC’s report.

“Primary discussion on the MVC-5 Report happened when the BJP was in power and thereafter it was accepted and approved by the then Special Officer Ashwani Kumar under instructions of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena when the MCD was dissolved,” he added.