Delhi

‘Tax hikes will make lives miserable’

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that the BJP-ruled civic bodies and AAP government in Delhi were hiking taxes during the pandemic to make people’s lives miserable.

The party demanded that the increased taxes be withdrawn and warned of an agitation.

Congress State unit chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to build an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” , but on the other hand, the BJP and the AAP governments have been trying to discourage people from starting any kind of new enterprise with their periodic tax hikes.

