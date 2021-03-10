Tax collection may decrease by 33.56% mainly due to COVID-19

AAP govt. plans to double small savings loan from Centre

Tax revenue collection of the Delhi government is expected to fall by 33.56% in 2020-21 mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to budget documents.

Despite this, the Delhi government has increased the 2021-22 budget to ₹69,000 crore — an increase of over 6% from the ₹65,000 crore earmarked in 2020-21.

Tax collection was estimated to be ₹44,100 crore in 2020-21, but a revised estimate shows it will be ₹29,300 crore.

The pandemic and the lockdowns affected businesses and that in turn reduced the different taxes paid to the government.

‘Increase spending’

“At this point, it is a good move by the government to increase spending, as it will create employment and also increase purchasing power of the people and this will in turn help in reviving the economy,” said Arun Kumar, former Professor at Economics Department, JNU.

During his budget speech, Mr. Sisodia said the government's goal is to increase per capita income of Delhi by 2047 so it is on par with Singapore. “To make this possible, we have to increase the income of our citizens 16-fold, which is a difficult target but not impossible," said the Finance Minister.

He, however, did not provide a road map on how this target will be achieved.

“To increase the income by 16 times by 2047, we have to double the income every six and a half years. For this, the per capita income has to grow at 12% every year. It has never happened before. I personally do not support such goals. Even if we achieve this, we will not catch up with Singapore as they will have grown further by then,” Mr. Kumar said.

The effect of the pandemic is also reflected in how the government plans to raise ₹69,000 crore in the coming financial year. While the expected tax revenue collection was ₹44,100 crore in the last budget, it has been reduced to ₹43,000 crore in the new budget.

The government plans to take ₹9,285 crore as a “small savings loan” from the Centre, which is more than double the ₹4,141 crore it planned to take in 2020-21.

Mr. Kumar said the decrease in tax revenue expected in the coming year shows that the Delhi government does not expect the economy to recover to 2019-level any time soon.

From April to July 2020, during which time a lockdown was in force, tax revenue was down by 44.3% compared to the same period in 2019.

But it slowly picked up as curbs were lifted.

“Tax revenue, which fell during the initial phase of the pandemic, has picked up now. In February 2021, tax revenue was ₹3,300 crore, which is more than the ₹2,844 crore collected in February last year. It is too early to say whether it will continue, but we hope we will be able to raise ₹69,000 crore this year,” a Delhi government official said.

Budget reduced

Though the Budget Estimates for 2020-21 was ₹65,000 crore, the Revised Estimates for 2020-21 is ₹59,000 crore.

“The Capital Budget decreased from ₹16,930 crore approved in Budget Estimates 2020-21 to ₹12,785 crore in Revised Estimates 2020-21, which is mainly due to the slow pace of Capital works following the lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the budget document said.