Delhi

Task force set up to assist children

The Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department has constituted a ‘District Task Force’ for COVID-19 positive children who are in Child Care Institutes or whose parents have died due to the virus.

“The Delhi government has been taking effective measures to tackle the multiple issues of children orphaned due to the pandemic,” WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, adding that the newly constituted task force will set a good model of childcare, especially in COVID-19 management through testing, timely medical care, and good nutrition for children.

Quarantine centres

During the meeting, it was informed that the department has set up two quarantine centres for children so that new admissions sent through child welfare committees do not get mixed up with existing residents.

The WCD department, through its network of Anganwadi services and newly created Saheli Samnavay Kendra, has been training Anganwadi workers for spreading awareness about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2021 11:48:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/task-force-set-up-to-assist-children/article34517526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY