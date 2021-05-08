Task force set up to assist children

The Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department has constituted a ‘District Task Force’ for COVID-19 positive children who are in Child Care Institutes or whose parents have died due to the virus.

“The Delhi government has been taking effective measures to tackle the multiple issues of children orphaned due to the pandemic,” WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, adding that the newly constituted task force will set a good model of childcare, especially in COVID-19 management through testing, timely medical care, and good nutrition for children.

Quarantine centres

During the meeting, it was informed that the department has set up two quarantine centres for children so that new admissions sent through child welfare committees do not get mixed up with existing residents.

The WCD department, through its network of Anganwadi services and newly created Saheli Samnavay Kendra, has been training Anganwadi workers for spreading awareness about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.