Tanwar to campaign for JJP in Haryana

Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday announced that he will campaign for the Jannayak Janta Party for the Haryana Assembly election slated to be held on October 21 and made an appeal to all the communities in the State to make Dushyant Chautala the Chief Minister.

Unceremoniously removed as the party’s State president and replaced with Kumari Selja this past month, Mr. Tanwar claimed that he had offers from all political parties in Haryana, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, but decided to support Mr. Chautala after he called him over the phone.

“Had we not supported anyone in the election, all our hardwork over the last five years would have gone in vain. People from all parties, including the BJP, met me. We decided to support those who sought our help in the open,” said Mr. Tanwar, who had resigned from the primary membership of Congress earlier this month, accusing the State leadership of selling tickets.

Refraining from naming anyone, Mr. Tanwar, holding a joint press conference with Mr. Chautala at Constitution Club in New Delhi, said that arrogance would have a fall. He said that from today onwards, the Congress would fight for the third and the fourth place in the State. “Lot of lies are being told. We will expose all of them,” said Mr. Tanwar, flanked by Mr. Chautala.

He said that his movement for nation-building would continue even after the elections and he would continue to work with like-minded people.

Mr. Chautala praised Mr. Tanwar for choosing the path to struggle, saying that very few leaders had the guts to do so. He added that Mr. Tanwar had prepared a breed of young leaders in the Congress during his tenure as the party president, but it was ruined. Mr. Chautala said the two would travel across the State over the next four days holding rallies.