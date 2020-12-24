Tantrik held for duping woman of ₹85,000

He took money for performing rituals

A 55-year-old occultist was arrested from Meerut for allegedly duping a woman in the name of performing rituals for “domestic peace”, officials said on Wednesday.

The police received a complaint where the complainant said that she had come in contact of one Pandit Rahul Shashtri on November 19 through phone, they said.

He induced her for performing a pooja for domestic peace that would cost her ₹3,500 and also suggested some rituals over the phone.

During the conversation, the complainant was allegedly lured and she ended up depositing the money in his bank account.

The accused managed to get credited different amounts worth a total of ₹85,000 to his account, a senior police officer said.

When the woman realised she had been duped, she lodged the complaint. She also alleged that he was pressurising her for depositing ₹55,000 more in his account, the officer said.

“During investigation, the police established the identity of accused as Harun alias Miyaa Shah Ji Bangali, a resident of Zakir Colony, Meerut in U.P., and nabbed him from there on Monday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said.

During interrogation, he said that he works as a tantrik and has a portal named Miyaa Shah Ji Bangali and taught his son Aarif, the co-accused, how to conduct rituals, the police said.

The accused credited the amount he had taken from the woman, in the account of an acquaintance.

The police found that accused was registered on Google as Miya Shah Ji Bangali as an occultist who claims to sort out issues by ways other than scientific ones, they said.

Harun has been found previously involved in criminal case of murder during a riot in Meerut. Efforts are being made to nab the other co-accused, the police said.