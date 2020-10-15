Tanker rams two-wheeler, one dead

An 18-year-old woman was killed while her father was injured after their two-wheeler was hit allegedly by a water tanker in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.
The accused driver, Kapil (40), a resident of Paraspur village in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Wednesday. The offending vehicle has also been seized.
The accident took place on Tuesday, when Abdul Sattar along with his daughter were on their way from Chirag Delhi to Khanpur. At Bus Rapid Transit corridor, when they reached near a petrol pump, the tanker hit their scooty.
The woman succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment. A case has been registered, the police added.
