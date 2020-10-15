Tally reaches 3.17 lakh with 3,324 new cases

As many as 3,324 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,17,548, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the virus has reached 5,898 with 44 more fatalities reported in a single day.

Of the total cases, 2,89,747 people have recovered and there are currently 21,903 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 56,950 tests were conducted out of which 12,596 tests were RT-PCR — the highest in months. The High Court had directed the government to increase RT-PCR testing as Delhi was heavily dependent on rapid antigen tests, which is comparatively less accurate.

As per Wednesday’s bulletin, the number of active cases and people under home isolation has gone up slightly, but the number of people in hospitals has decreased for the fourth consecutive day.

Out of the total 16,117 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 68.5% were vacant.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.8%, which is lower than in September. The overall positivity rate so far is 8.4%. The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday was 2,748.