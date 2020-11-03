Delhi

Tally nears 4-lakh mark in Delhi

The Capital on Monday reported 4,001 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 3,96,371. A total of 36,665 tests were conducted, taking the positivity rate to 10.91%.

The heath bulletin released by the Delhi government added that 42 deaths were reported in the same 24-hour period, taking the death toll to 6,604.

A total of 4,824 recoveries were also reported.

Currently, there are 33,308 actives cases in the city. The cumulative positivity rate is 8.32% and the case fatality rate is 1.67%. The city has 3,416 containment zones and 21,364 people are in home isolation.

Out of the 15,789 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients in Delhi, 9,113 are vacant. Dedicated COVID-19 care centres have 6,385 of the 7,887 available beds vacant, and dedicated COVID-19 health centres have 209 of 527 beds vacant.

