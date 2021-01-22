Talks with police fail, farmers stay firm on tractor rally route

NEW DELHI

Even on the second day, the meeting between the police and farmer unions regarding the proposed tractor rally on January 26 remained inconclusive.

JCP (Northern Range) S.S. Yadav coordinated the meeting held at Mantram Resort near the Singhu border on Thursday.

The farmers said the police officers had tried to convince them to hold the rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway instead of the Outer Ring Road but in vain.

A farmer leader said: “The government wants us to take out our rally outside Delhi but we won’t. No decision was taken in today’s [Thursday] meeting.”

An officer said they have proposed a shorter route inside Delhi for farmers’ tractor rally but they want to go on their proposed route on Outer Ring Road.

The meeting was also attended by Special Commissioner (Law and Order-Western Zone) Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Dependra Pathak and other senior officers from Delhi, Haryana and U.P. police.

A similar meeting was held on Wednesday between the union leaders and officers of Delhi, U.P. and Haryana police at Vigyan Bhawan to discuss the route of the proposed rally on Jan. 26.