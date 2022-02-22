Talks with authorities fail, Dengue Breeding Checkers intensify their strike for regularisation

Negotiations between the city’s civic body administration and its workers deployed as dengue breeding checkers (DBC), bore no fruit as the workers decided to continue their indefinite strike on Tuesday. A section of the DBCs also launched an indefinite hunger strike.

Devanand Sharma, president, Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union (AMEKU), said that the strike will continue until their demand for the “immediate regularization” of DBCs – who are currently employed on a contractual basis – is met. The three civic bodies -- north, south and east -- have employed a total of 3,500 DBCs.

He added, “They are trying to convince us by giving false assurances. During the evening, we were forcibly removed from the protest site, outside the Civic Centre on Minto Road, by police officials. The police told us that they had received orders from above and we were removed. This will not stop our protest and it will continue.”

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Mukesh Suryan, said that while he “supports the demands”, the “DBCs should protest outside the Delhi CM’s residence”.

“We have already written to the Delhi government regarding this on three occasions, but they have not responded. The DBCs should protest outside the Delhi CM’s residence and I will protest with them to show my support,” said Mr. Suryan.

However, Mr. Sharma said the BJP-led civic bodies have “no intention” of regularising DBCs and termed their assurances as “pre-poll gimmicks”.

He added, “These are false assurances, they want to shift the blame to the Delhi government. The BJP leaders assure us that we will be regularised after the polls, if they come to power. It has been 26 years, I would like to ask them why this exercise can’t be executed before the polls?”