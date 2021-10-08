Talks on with Sikh leaders over Golden Temple replica: Mayor

New Delhi

08 October 2021 01:21 IST

‘Installation currently on hold, will be decided after dialogue’

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Thursday said that talks were going on with “senior Sikh leaders” regarding the installation of a replica of the Golden Temple at the Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh here.

Mr. Suryan, who refrained from naming the “senior Sikh leaders”, asserted that the installation of the replica “is currently on hold” and that a decision would be made after the talks.

Replica controversy

A controversy had erupted over the replica with members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee having dismantled the structure as it was against the beliefs of Sikhism. “We do not want to hurt the sentiments of any community. We will do what the majority asks us to do; we will follow the decision that they make,” said Mr. Suryan.

The Bharat Darshan Park, which is spread over 8.5 acres, will showcase 20 replicas, made from scrap materials, monuments from across the country, including the likes of the Taj Mahal, Mysore Palace and Victoria Memorial Hall.

The expenditure of the project is close to ₹16 crore and is expected to be open to the public by the end of October.