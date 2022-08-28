Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Delhi Excise Policy | A political battle between AAP & BJP

Nistula Hebbar August 28, 2022 20:30 IST

Ever since private liquor vends, under the Excise Policy 2021-22, have opened in Delhi, AAP’s Delhi government and the BJP have locked horns over it. The residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, was raided by the CBI over the same matter. In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar explains the provisions of the Delhi excise policy and how it has become a political battleground for the AAP and the BJP.



