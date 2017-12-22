Taking too many selfies a medical condition, say doctors

‘Selfitis’ — the tendency to take too many selfies — is a medical condition that may require treatment, say doctors, who have now advised a series of social media detoxification measures to “clear out the condition”.

Among the measures prescribed to keep the condition at bay include taking a break from Facebook for seven days every three months, avoiding use of social media once a week for the entire day and using your mobile phone only when on the move. Doctors also suggest not using the computer for over three hours a day.

Others recommendations on the list are limiting your mobile talk time to no more than two hours a day, and not recharging your mobile battery more than once a day. Those in the medical profession have also been advised to disinfect their phones every day as they can attract and carry sources of infection to hospitals.

Need for approval

Releasing these directions here on Thursday, Indian Medical Association president K.K. Aggarwal said: “Research and studies have shown that clicking selfies is a medical condition. Researchers have also developed something called the ‘Selfitis Behaviour Scale’ that can help determine the severity of one’s addiction. Statistics indicate that India ranks number one in accidents related to selfies. About 60 per cent of the total selfie accidents that happen throughout the world occur in India.”

Selfitis has been classified at three levels: borderline, which involves clicking at least three selfies a day but not posting on social media; acute, which involves clicking at least three selfies a day and posting it on social media; chronic, where there is a constant urge to click selfies and post at least six of them on social media.

IMA honorary secretary general R.N. Tandon added: “Today’s generation is constantly looking for external appreciation and approval. Youngsters want to show to the world that they have achieved a milestone that none or only a few others have achieved. The more daring a selfie, the more appreciation one gets. Such selfies help them get instant approval from their peers.”

Human interactions

“Although technology has made life easier for everyone, there is a lack of actual human, empathetic interactions. We have begun to place more importance on what others think of us and how they perceive us. All of this can lead to anxiety and depression in the long term,” he explained.

Those suffering from this condition typically seek to increase their self-confidence, gain attention, improve their mood, connect with the environment around them, create a record of memories, increase their conformity within the social group around them apart from being socially competitive.

“Moderation is key,” said Dr. Aggarwal. “The digital wave is welcome but good health is vital. Unless precautionary measures are taken at the earliest, this addiction can prove detrimental to one’s health in the long term,” he said.