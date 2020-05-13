‘Taking online exams will prove difficult’

Over 74% of Delhi University students, who took part in a survey by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), said they would have trouble taking online examinations, the group said on Tuesday.

In a survey of 1,500 students from the university, the AISA asked questions regarding online examinations as well as other issues. The survey gains significance in light of a recent notification from the university’s Dean of Examinations inviting suggestions and comments on holding examinations in the present academic year.

With regard to availability of smartphones or computers, up to 62.6% of the students surveyed said that they did, however, nearly 72.2% of these students said that they had connectivity issues as a consequence of which they could not attend online classes. Apart from this, 11.6% said they couldn’t attend classes due to financial incapability and 7.6% said they were facing difficulties due to household chores.

Study material

Among those surveyed, 44.4% said that the college or department was undertaking online classes while 37.7% said that only some classes were being taken. Most students, however, said that only a few teachers were providing study material with nearly 23.4% saying that they weren’t provided study material in the language of the examination.

Only 22.4% of all surveyed reported that they were able to attend all online classes. Apart from this, 68.2% students also said that they were facing difficulties paying rent.

In separate surveys carried out by SFI, Ramjas College, over 60% of the students did not have access to continuous high-speed Internet and at LSR college, 40% students did not get continuous supply of electricity, the group said in a statement.

Arguing against the online classes to complete the syllabus and conduct examinations, the SFI said, “It is highly worrying to know that a 15-member working group on examinations formed to study all matters related to examinations, review the preparedness to conduct the examinations of 2019-20 session and take appropriate steps in this regard do not have student representation which raises the concern of the students’ plights being neglected.”