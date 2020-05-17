Delhi

‘Taking online exams tough for J&K students’

Students in Jammu and Kashmir would face severe difficulties taking online examinations as proposed by Delhi University, since they have access to only 2G services, a student from the Union Territory has written to the Lieutenant-Governor of J&K, appealing to look into the matter.

“We are a group of about 100 students from J&K presently doing our studies from DU,” wrote Hitesh Panotra. Writing on their behalf, he highlighted that given the limited access to the internet, students were not even able to attend online classes.

Given DU’s recent decision to conduct online examinations for students in the final semester, Mr. Panotra wrote that it would be impossible for students from J&K to take part in the exams, which would consequently affect their “academic performance and mental health”.

He said that appeals had been made to the Dean of Examinations as well as the Vice-Chancellor, but in vain.

