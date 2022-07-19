Take strict action against disruptors, says Yogi Adityanath on LuLu Mall row

Four arrested for allegedly offering namaz on LuLu Mall premises in Lucknow

In his first response to the LuLu Mall controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Lucknow administration to take strict action against those who were trying to foment communal tension and obstruct people from doing their work. He had inaugurated the mall on July 10.

Lucknow Police had lodged an FIR on July 14 against unidentified persons under sections 153A(1) (promoting enmity between groups), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC after a video of some persons offering namaz inside the newly opened mall went viral. On Tuesday, the police arrested four people who had allegedly offering namaz inside the mall – Mohammad Rehan, Aatif Khan, Mohammad Lukman and Mohammad Noman. They were identified from CCTV footage taken from the mall, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate said in a statement. All four have been sent to judicial custody. The police are looking for four others who also “unauthorisedly” offered namaz in the mall.

Addressing officials in the State capital late on Monday, Mr. Adityanath said, “In Lucknow, a mall has opened and is carrying out its business, but it has been made a hub of politics, unnecessary statements are being issued about it and protests are being held on the streets, disrupting the movement of the people. Despite being told by the Lucknow administration several times, efforts are being made to create anarchy and communal tensions.”

The Chief Minister said there were several ways to seek information (about the mall), but nobody would be allowed to obstruct the movement of people. “We have already made it clear roads are not meant for protest and religious practices. I direct the administration to strictly enforce the law.”

Hindutva organisations have been protesting against the mall administration and several attempts made to conduct religious rituals inside the mall that were thwarted. Subsequently, the LuLu administration had put several notices saying religious prayers were not allowed on the premises.

Kanwar Yatra measures

In light of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, Mr. Adityanath also directed State officials to ensure that no arms and weapons were displayed during the religious procession. The CM said as the yatra was being held after a gap of two years, the pilgrims were likely to be enthusiastic. “Hence the administration should remain more cautious and vigilant. They should ensure that health posts functioned properly and there is proper arrangement of drinking water along the route.”

Emphasising the registration of Kanwar committees, Mr. Adityanath reiterated roads were for the movement of the common man and no religious activity that obstructed it would be allowed. “The administration should ensure traffic route diversions on the Ghaziabad-Haridwar highway that gets the maximum pilgrims from neighbouring States,” he said.