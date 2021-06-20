‘Take remedial measures for restoration of Najafgarh lake’

NEW DELHI

20 June 2021 05:01 IST

NGT tells Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana to remain present via videoconference on next date of hearing

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to take remedial measures for the restoration of the Najafargh lake.

The tribunal observed that despite the issue being a significant environmental one, it had not received the attention it required from authorities.

An NGT Bench said: “We have considered the matter and find that the issue of restoration of water body in question is significant for the environment but has not received the attention it requires from the authorities.” “Haryana has neither prepared Environment Management Plan [EMP] nor given any explanation for not doing so. None appears for the State of Haryana. The Delhi government has prepared the draft Environmental Management Plan but execution thereof has to be ensured after completing the EMP,” the Bench said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Tribunal has also directed the Chief Secretaries to remain present via videoconference on the hearing and provide a status of compliance.