DelhiNew Delhi 20 February 2020 01:35 IST
‘Take proactive steps to trace missing children’
Updated: 20 February 2020 01:35 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said proactive steps should be taken by the Delhi police to trace missing children.
The court directed that district anti-human trafficking units shall henceforth function as nodal agencies for all cases of missing children and they shall work in close coordination with the local police, providing expert assistance.
