Delhi

‘Take proactive steps to trace missing children’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said proactive steps should be taken by the Delhi police to trace missing children.

The court directed that district anti-human trafficking units shall henceforth function as nodal agencies for all cases of missing children and they shall work in close coordination with the local police, providing expert assistance.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 1:36:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/take-proactive-steps-to-trace-missing-children/article30865281.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY