Take measures to trace, arrest absconding self-styled preacher: HC directs CBI

June 01, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take “all appropriate measures” to arrest self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit, who faces rape cases and has been absconding for years.

The direction came while hearing an NGO’s plea which apprised the court’s that the accused and his followers have been uploading numerous videos on at least six YouTube channels and other social media platforms since March 2018.

“CBI is directed to take further steps for arresting Dixit as he is still absconding by taking all possible appropriate measures. Let the matter be called after six weeks. Let CBI file a fresh status report in the matter,” a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The petition filed in 2017 by Foundation for Social Empowerment, represented by advocate Sravan Kumar, alleged that the “spiritual university” run by Mr. Dixit has illegally confined several minors and women, whose parents are not allowed to meet them.

The preacher’s whereabouts have been unknown since December 20, 2017, when the high court had ordered him not to leave Delhi.

Earlier, the CBI had said that all efforts were being made to ascertain his whereabouts, adding that there was a possibility that Mr. Dixit has fled the country.

The agency also said a reward of ₹5 lakh has been announced on information about him and his name has been sent to the fugitive cell to trace him.

The Bench told the CBI to investigate ashrams linked with the accused operating in India and initiate the process for letter of request to the UK, Nepal and other countries from where the videos are being uploaded.

It added that the agency must ascertain the details of bank accounts from which funds are being released towards the payment of rent to the owners of these ashrams and the documents on the basis of which the properties have been let out to the residents.

The court said the authorities concerned will also be under an obligation to find out whether the provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act are being violated or not, and directed the exercise to be conducted within four weeks.