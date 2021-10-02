‘Take call on representation to withhold movie release’

The movie, ‘The Conversion’ is based on inter-religion marriage

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to decide a representation to withhold the release of a movie, The Conversion, which purportedly is based on the issue of interfaith marriage.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction while dealing with a petition filed by All India Practicing Lawyers’ Council.

“We direct the respondent authority to decide the representation of the petitioner in accordance with law, rules, government policy applicable to the case as expeditiously as possible and keeping in view the allegation that the movie is going to be released on October 8 on YouTube and other platforms,” the court said.

On the petitioner’s complaint against “provocative content”, the court said: “Provocation depends on mental status of a person... We can’t issue notice on your provocation.”

In its petition, the council submitted that the trailer of the movie, which was released on YouTube in August 2021, indicated that it has the “potential of communal polarisation amidst the upcoming U.P. elections”.

“Since the background of the movie has been set out in Benaras, U.P. video of the trailer has received 7,300 comments as on September 2021. Analysis of the comments reveals that they are appreciative of the trailer and already catalysing the Hindu sentiments in a negative manner,” the petition stated.